After filing for bankruptcy, South African Airways has resumed flights.

After emerging from bankruptcy proceedings, South Africa’s troubled national airline took to the skies for the first time since March 2020.

Passengers on a South African Airways (SAA) trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town were greeted by singing and dancing airline workers as they boarded the plane.

SAA, Africa’s second-largest airline after Ethiopian Airlines, has relied on government bailouts for decades and was already cutting routes before the Covid-19 outbreak hit.

In June, the government decided to sell a 51 percent stake to a group of investors known as the Takatso Consortium, paving the door for a $200 million injection (171 million euros).

Despite a public bailout of more than $500 million (426 million euros) and a debt restructure, the airline only managed to avoid bankruptcy by laying off hundreds of employees.

SAA aims to start regional services to Accra, Kinshasa, Lusaka, Harare, and Maputo next week, in addition to the domestic route that started on Thursday.

Fikile Mhlonto, the airline’s chief financial officer, stated last week that the airline’s fleet had shrunk from 46 to six planes.

Low-cost subsidiary of SAA Mango is still on the ground and facing bankruptcy.