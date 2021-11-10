After falsified steel tests, the US Navy has increased its monitoring of submarines.

After a former metallurgist for a company that supplied steel for the submarines was revealed to have manipulated test findings, the US Navy has increased monitoring of its submarines.

According to the Justice Department, Elaine Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, pled guilty on Monday to faking test findings that tested the strength and toughness of steel used in military submarines.

Thomas, a former director of metallurgy at Bradken Inc. in Washington state, acknowledged to defrauding the company for more than 30 years by providing passing grades to steel that failed tests.

Bradken is the major supplier of cast high-yield steel used in submarine hull construction by prime contractors such as General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The steel castings must exceed “stringent” naval strength and toughness criteria, according to the Justice Department, and approximately half of the Bradken castings failed laboratory tests.

The agency claimed in a statement that “(Thomas) fabricated test results to hide the fact that the steel had failed the tests.”

“Thomas faked findings for approximately 240 steel productions, accounting for a significant portion of the castings Bradken manufactured for the Navy,” the report stated.

The scam was detected in May 2017 by a lab staff who realized Thomas had tampered with test cards and reported it to Bradken management.

From 1977 to May 2017, Thomas worked at the Tacoma foundry, rising to the position of director of metallurgy in 2009. From about 1985 until her retirement in 2017, she pleaded guilty to faking tests.

“Thomas’s fraudulent claims and misrepresentations prompted the prime contractor to install subpar components on military submarines, and the Navy to accept and place those submarines into service, possibly endangering naval troops and operations,” according to the federal complaint.

The US Navy did not respond to a request for comment on Thomas’s conviction, but the Justice Department stated that the navy “has taken extraordinary steps to guarantee the safe operating of the involved submarines.”

“As the inferior parts are checked, those actions will result in greater expenses and upkeep,” it stated.

Between 1985 and 2017, the Pentagon received dozens of submarines, roughly 40 of which are still in service.

Thomas told investigators that she changed the findings of several tests using her “engineering judgment,” according to the complaint.

Thomas told investigators that she changed the findings of several tests using her "engineering judgment," according to the complaint.

Thomas criticized a test that was conducted at -100 degrees Fahrenheit (-73 degrees Celsius) as a "dumb requirement" and a "stupid number" to test because nothing could survive at that temperature.