After Elon Musk’s tweets, Tesla’s market cap drops below $1 trillion.

Tesla (TSLA) stock fell sharply on Monday after the electric carmaker’s 11-week winning streak came to an end last week with a weekly loss.

The company’s market capitalization has dropped below $1 trillion as a result of the decrease.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $987.12 at 12:25 p.m. ET, down $46.30, or 4.48 percent.

The drop comes after Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, sold over $7 billion in stock last week.

On Oct. 25, Tesla was valued at $1 trillion, and on Nov. 4, it was valued at $1.229 trillion, the most it had ever been. The present market capitalization of the corporation is just over $990 billion.

Musk sold $6.9 billion in shares at the request of h after releasing a poll on Twitter.