After Elon Musk’s Big Bot Reveal, Tesla’s stock rises by less than 1%.

Tesla held a “AI Day” celebration at their Palo Alto, California headquarters on Thursday evening. During the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company is developing a humanoid robot.

The machine, dubbed Tesla Bot, will be a bipedal, humanoid robot that can undertake duties that are “unsafe, repetitious, or uninteresting” for humans. Musk stated that a prototype will most likely be ready “sometime next year” and that the company is looking for skilled professionals to work on the project.

Tesla’s stock price was up just over $9 at the start of trading on Friday, compared to its previous close of $673 before Thursday’s event, during which the company also demonstrated some of the artificial intelligence and supercomputer technologies it is working on to create fully self-driving vehicles.

Tesla stock, which is currently worth roughly $678 at the time of writing, has lost about 5% in the last six months.

The business has been hampered by a global automotive semiconductor scarcity, which has made it difficult to deliver cars, as well as questions about the safety of its autonomous driving functions.

Big Tesla events, like “AI Day,” don’t necessarily result in a good stock price surge. For example, the company’s shares plunged more than 15% in the two days leading up to their September 2020 battery technology presentation.

Musk stated during the Tesla Bot presentation that the company would develop the robot based on the technologies it has applied in other sections of its business, such as automated machines in its factories and driver-assistance software.

“Of course, the robot is designed to be pleasant and travel through a world built for humans,” Musk stated.

However, the robot’s mechanical and physical features would be developed so that “you can run away from it” and “most likely” overpower it, according to him.

To laughter from the audience, he said, “Hopefully that doesn’t ever happen, but you never know.”

Musk revealed photographs of the robot prototype, stating that it would be around 5’8″ tall, weigh around 125 pounds, and have a. This is a condensed version of the information.