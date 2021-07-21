After Elon Musk stated that he personally owns Ethereum, the price of the cryptocurrency skyrocketed.

Elon Musk, a billionaire businessman, revealed on Wednesday that he owns Ethereum, a cryptocurrency. Musk made the remarks during the Crypto Council’s “The B-Word” conference, an online event aimed at encouraging enterprises and institutional investors to adopt bitcoin.

The price of Ethereum increased by 12% as a result of Musk’s remarks. Ethereum was trading at $1,970.50 as of 6:27 p.m. ET.

During the conference, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed his support for cryptocurrency in general. His enthusiasm for mining was tempered by his awareness of the dangers it could pose to the environment. He emphasized the importance of keeping an eye on the type of energy used by various cryptocurrencies.

“One thing to watch out for with crypto, particularly bitcoin, is that it uses proof of work, which uses a lot of energy and isn’t necessarily healthy for the environment,” he stated at the conference.

Musk claimed in a June tweet that Tesla will resume bitcoin transactions if it had “confirmation of moderate (50%) clean energy usage by miners with a favorable future trend.”

“The B Word is a Bitcoin-focused effort that attempts to demystify and destigmatize conventional narratives about Bitcoin and explain how institutions may embrace Bitcoin and how we all can assist the network,” according to the event’s website.

Musk also acknowledged that he only holds a small amount of bitcoin and Dogecoin, and that Tesla and SpaceX each have their own bitcoin holdings.

Elon Musk recently stated that his only investments are Tesla stock, SpaceX stock, bitcoin, ethereum, and….

pic.twitter.com/T1ecrZfIes dogecoin