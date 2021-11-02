After dismal election results, Japan’s opposition leader resigns.

After failing to capitalize on public anger with the ruling party’s pandemic response, the leader of Japan’s largest opposition party announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Yukio Edano, who has led Japan’s main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, since its inception in 2017, apologized for the party’s dismal electoral performance, which saw it lose 14 seats, bringing its total to 96.

In response, he announced on Tuesday that he would resign.

“We were able to build a framework that provided political options,” he added, “but the results indicate that many of our meritorious members will not return, and the number of seats we have will drop.”

“This is primarily due to my lack of talent,” he said, adding, “it’s a very disheartening result.”

Edano has been a politician since 1993, and during the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan’s brief reign in office from 2009 to 2012, he was the cabinet’s public face in the aftermath of the 2011 tsunami and nuclear meltdown at Fukushima.

In an unsuccessful attempt to enhance their position, he founded the CDP in 2017, and the party joined with another major opposition organization in 2020.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by new leader Fumio Kishida, earned a large majority in Sunday’s election.

Final results are due later this week, but the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito are predicted to win 293 of the 435 seats in the lower house, down from 305 previously.

The Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation) Party, based in Osaka, appears to have been the surprise star of the election, winning 41 seats, up from just 11.

The party, which supports for limited government, deregulation, and tax cuts, has become the third-largest in parliament and has stated that it would not join the current coalition.