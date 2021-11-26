After discovering a new Covid strain, Israel raises a “Red Flag.”

Following the discovery of a case of the novel Covid-19 strain, Israel raised a “red flag” and imposed a series of emergency steps to protect its intensively vaccinated population.

The new strain, identified as B.1.1.529, was discovered in a Malawian who had recently arrived in South Africa, according to the health ministry.

It said that two further probable cases had been discovered in people returning from abroad, and that all three had been vaccinated and had been placed in quarantine. A second suspected case was later disclosed by the government.

South African scientists announced on Thursday that they had discovered a novel B.1.1.529 variety with at least ten alterations, compared to two for Delta and three for Beta.

According to South African authorities, the strain was of “severe concern” and has been blamed for a spike in illnesses.

It has also been found among South African travelers in Botswana and Hong Kong, as well as in Belgium.

Thanks to a contract with Pfizer that provided it access to millions of doses in exchange for data on the vaccine’s efficacy, Israel was one of the first countries to offer coronavirus vaccines last year.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s initial vaccination deployment was among the world’s fastest, and more than 5.7 million of the country’s nine million people have already been fully immunized.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened a conference with public health professionals and ministries to assess the country’s Covid-19 situation.

The brand-new version “is alarming, and it has the potential to be really hazardous. We’re putting up a warning sign “Bennett remarked during a press conference afterwards.

Israel will acquire 10 million PCR test kits in response, he added.

“Any African nations, with the exception of North Africa, are red-listed, and all Israelis returning from these countries, including those who arrived in the last two weeks, must submit to a strict quarantine,” he added.

Because of the variant’s finding, Israel had already placed Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe on its “red list” as of late Thursday.

“We are on the verge of an emergency… we must act decisively and immediately,” Bennett said in a statement released by his office.

The World Health Organization will meet on Friday to decide whether the new strain should be classified as a “interest” or “concern” variety.

The coronavirus outbreak in Israel exploded this summer. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.