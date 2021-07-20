After Delta Fuels Global Rout, European Stocks Remain Stable.

After a global sell-off fueled mostly by fears that the fast-spreading Delta virus type could suffocate the world’s economic recovery, European markets and oil prices only modestly recovered Tuesday.

In early afternoon trading, the London stock market rose half a percentage point, while Frankfurt gained 0.2 percent and Paris gained 0.7 percent.

The previous day, all three bourses had dropped by more than 2%.

“European stock markets have found their footing… but for how long is debatable,” said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Virus fears and prospects of a slowdown in economic development have weighed on stock markets.”

As the Covid Delta variant continues to cast a long shadow over trading floors, Asian markets have extended their losses.

Data showing the highly transmissible virus rising around the globe has unnerved investors in recent weeks, causing some governments to reimpose containment measures.

Even countries with high vaccination rates have witnessed a significant increase in new cases, however observers point out that the vaccines have reduced hospitalizations and deaths to a minimum.

Other causes, such as lingering concerns about probable central bank policy tightening as the economy recovers, have been blamed for the selling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 all closed the day in the red, with the Dow losing more than 2% and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each losing more than 1%.

In Asia, Tokyo lost for the fifth time in a row on Tuesday, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Bangkok, Wellington, and Taipei were all in the red.

Some analysts, on the other hand, are optimistic about the future.

According to the most recent hospitalization and fatality statistics, those who have been immunized should still have good protection against the Delta variant,” said Tai Hui of JP Morgan Asset Management.

“As a result, the danger of economic reopening is manageable, particularly in regions or states with high vaccination rates.”

After falling due to sluggish demand outlook and an agreement by OPEC+ crude producers to boost output starting next month, oil prices have recovered a little.

WTI, the benchmark crude contract, fell 7.5 percent Monday, while Brent fell 6.8 percent.

FTSE 100: Up 0.5 percent to 6,877.09 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.2 percent at 15,170.21.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.7 percent at 6,339.52.

At 3,945.20, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 0.4 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1.0 percent at 27,388.16. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.8 percent to 27,259.25. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 0.1 percent lower.