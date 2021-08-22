After defeating Ugas, Pacquiao is nearing the end of his career.

On Saturday, Yordenis Ugas bludgeoned Manny Pacquiao to the brink of retirement, handing the veteran Filipino boxing legend a crushing loss.

Pacquiao was made to seem every bit his 42 years in his first fight back from a two-year layoff as the younger Ugas dominated with a stinging jab and cleaner striking to defend his WBA welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After Pacquiao’s initial opponent, Errol Spence Jr, had an eye injury in training, Ugas, 35, was drafted in to face him earlier this month.

However, the defending champion from Cuba took full advantage of his opportunity, winning on all three cards, with one judge scoring it 115-113 and the other two scoring it 116-112.

After the fight, a disappointed Pacquiao stated that he will take his time before making a decision about his future, but admitted that the boxing world may have seen him for the final time.

“You may not see Manny Pacquiao fight in the ring in the future,” Pacquiao stated. “I’ve given a lot to boxing, and boxing has given me a lot. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and planning my boxing career.

“I gave it my all tonight, but it wasn’t enough. There are no justifications. I wanted to battle for the title in the ring, and Ugas is still the champion tonight.”

It was a nice triumph for Ugas, who had been given the WBA title after Pacquiao’s crown was withdrawn for inactivity earlier this year by the sanctioning body.

Ugas, who improves to 27-4 with 12 knockouts, said, “We just had two weeks of training but I listened to my corner and it all worked out.”

“I’m a fighter. This is something I’ve been doing since I was six years old. I had a feeling he wasn’t going to beat me tonight. I sensed it approaching the fight, and that’s exactly what happened.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Manny Pacquiao for sharing the ring with me. He’s a legend, regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“Not only as a great boxer, but also outside the ring, I will always appreciate him.”

Pacquiao’s trainer, Freddie Roach, believes the defeat will force the Filipino to retire.

“I don’t want to see Manny retire, but it’s possible. Roach stated, “We’ll see what Manny chooses.”

Pacquiao will have few complaints about his eighth defeat in a career if Saturday’s fight is his final. Brief News from Washington Newsday.