After decades apart, ABBA delights fans with a comeback album.

ABBA launched a musical comeback on Thursday with a new record and a London event featuring their performances filmed by digital avatars, nearly four decades after disbanding and swearing never to get back again.

“We have recorded a new album with ABBA,” Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson declared in a video presentation in London.

After winning Eurovision in 1974 with “Waterloo,” Abba had a string of hits in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Despite parting ways in 1982 and steadfastly refusing all offers to work together again – until now – the group racked up over 400 million album sales over 50 years despite splitting ways and resolutely refusing all offers to work together – until now.

However, on Thursday, Universal Music Group conducted a presentation at the top of London’s ArcelorMittal Orbit tower of a new ABBA song named “I Still Have Faith in You.”

Then Ulvaeus and Andersson, both dressed in black, emerged in person.

Andersson described the group’s return to the studio by saying, “The record is in the can now, it’s done.”

“It was as if no time had passed in the last 40 years, or 39 years. He described it as “wonderful.”

“At our age, we did the best we could.

“At our age, the whole thing has a certain depth to it,” Ulvaeus added. “That comes with a lot of experience, a lot of years, which I think people can sense.”

“Writing music is the most enjoyable thing you can do,” he continued.

The record will be released on November 5, according to the musicians.

In the 1980s, the now septuagenarian stars of pop hits like “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Take a Chance on Me” last recorded new music.

“This is huge: yes, ABBA are back together officially,” said Zoe Ball, a British radio broadcaster who hosted the interview.

The quintet – Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Faltskog, 71, Ulvaeus, 76, and Andersson, 74 – had stated last week on Twitter: “Thank you for waiting, the adventure is about to begin.”

“We all four thought that, after some 35 years, it could be enjoyable to join forces again and go into the recording studio,” the Swedish pop icons said when they announced their comeback to the studio in 2018.

Five new songs have been announced, including “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” both of which were performed in London on Thursday.

The musicians also detailed how they used hologram technology to convert into digital avatars. Brief News from Washington Newsday.