After critics were barred from running, Putin urged Russians to vote.

President Vladimir Putin urged Russians to vote in this week’s parliamentary elections, in which the most outspoken Kremlin critics are forbidden from standing in an unprecedented crackdown.

Beginning in January with the arrest of Putin’s most vocal adversary, Alexei Navalny, the run-up to the State Duma election has been overshadowed by a slew of dissenting voices and pressure on independent media.

Putin’s United Russia party is projected to keep its majority in the lower house of parliament, despite dismal polling numbers leading up to the election.

In a video speech, Putin said, “I’m counting on your responsible, balanced, and patriotic civic perspective,” urging voters to support deputies who will work for the interests of “every citizen.”

After the Kremlin declared this week that an outbreak of cases had spread among his inner entourage, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been isolated. He stated on Thursday that “dozens” of people had tested positive.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, told reporters that the president had registered to vote online but did not specify how or when he will vote.

“I don’t rule out the possibility of it becoming available online,” Peskov said.

The election will be held online and in person across three days, with polls opening on Friday in an effort to reduce voter exposure to the coronavirus, according to election officials.

At 8:00 a.m. local time on Friday, polls open in the Far Eastern regions of Kamchatka and Chukotka.

Putin urged Russians to vote whenever it was convenient at polling places or on the internet in a video released by the Kremlin overnight.

He said that modern technologies will ensure the online ballot’s “security and reliability.”

Analysts and Kremlin critics have warned, however, that there will be little control during the vote because international observers will not be present.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, accused Moscow of breaking international law by holding the referendum on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia occupied in 2014.

Serious Kremlin critics, including Navalny’s associates, were forbidden from competing in the election.

Navalny, Putin’s most well-known domestic foe, is currently imprisoned on old fraud allegations, and his organizations were just banned.

Navalny’s campaign pushed a “Smart Voting” campaign ahead of the election, instructing supporters on which candidate to support in order to vote out Kremlin-aligned MPs.

The Communist Party fielded the majority of the candidates listed by Navalny’s allies on Wednesday.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, a doctor and the leader of an opposition-leaning medical organization, accused Navalny's exiled friends of abandoning activists on Thursday.