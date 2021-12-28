After ‘Close Encounters’ With Musk’s Satellites on the Space Station, China slams the United States.

Two “close encounters” between the Chinese space station and satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX prompted Beijing to accuse the US of irresponsible and dangerous behavior in space on Tuesday.

According to a report sent by Beijing to the United Nations space agency this month, Tiangong, China’s new space station, had to maneuver to avoid colliding with one Starlink satellite in July and another in October.

The accidents, according to the note, “posed a risk to astronauts aboard the China Space Station’s life or health.”

At a regular conference on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated, “The US… defies its commitments under international treaties, posing a severe threat to the lives and safety of astronauts.”

Starlink, a SpaceX business, manages a network of almost 2,000 satellites aimed at providing internet connectivity to the majority of the planet.

SpaceX is a private American corporation that is unaffiliated with NASA, the US military and civilian space agency.

In a message to the UN, China stated that members of the Outer Space Treaty, which is the cornerstone of international space law, are also responsible for the activities of their non-government companies.

Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department, declined to comment on the Chinese charges when speaking to reporters.

“We’ve urged all countries with space programs to be responsible actors,” Price said, “to avoid conduct that could endanger astronauts, cosmonauts, or others who are orbiting the Earth or have the capacity to do so.”

A request for comment from SpaceX has gone unanswered.

According to Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, evasive maneuvers to lessen the risk of collisions in space are becoming increasingly common as more objects join Earth’s orbit.

“Since Starlink was installed, we’ve witnessed a significant increase in the number of close approaches,” he told AFP.

According to McDowell, any collision would “totally wreck” the Chinese space station and kill everyone on board.

The Tiangong station’s main module, which means “heavenly palace,” was sent into space earlier this year and is anticipated to be fully operational next year.

Beijing’s protest about Starlink spurred criticism of SpaceX’s billionaire creator Musk, who is immensely adored in China, on Chinese social media.

On the Twitter-like Weibo site, a hashtag regarding the matter had 90 million views on Tuesday.

One person remarked, “How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla and contribute big quantities of money so Musk may launch Starlink, and then he (almost) smashes into China’s space station.”

Tesla, Musk's electric car company, sells tens of thousands of cars each year.