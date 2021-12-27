After Christmas, stock markets rise.

Following the Christmas holiday, stock markets in the United States and Europe surged on Monday, shrugging off concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variety.

The highly mutated strain has fueled a large spike in cases around the world, with countries resuming lockdowns, thousands of flights being canceled, and cruise ships docking with Covid-infected passengers.

According to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, there is a “feeling that Omicron will be a nuisance but not a terrible strait for the world economy — at least not for long.”

Amid the opening bell, Wall Street was up 0.5 percent, building on last week’s record close, which came after a slew of largely positive US economic data.

In afternoon trade, European markets climbed, but Asian markets fell. For the holidays, London and Hong Kong were closed.

“Investors are continuing to shrug off concerns about the Omicron variation after reports that the risk of hospitalization is considerably lower than earlier variants,” Schwab analysts wrote in a note.

According to a research issued on Sunday, US shoppers were in the mood to spend throughout the holiday season, with retail sales up 8.5 percent from the previous year.

According to the Mastercard SpendingPulse survey, online sales increased by 11% and in-store sales increased by 8.1 percent between November 1 and Christmas Eve.

Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Incorporated, remarked, “Consumers splurged throughout the season.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.2 percent at 36,017.45 points.

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,817.41, up 0.4 percent.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.5 points to 7,124.50.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,372.10 points in London (Friday close)

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 28,676.46. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.1 percent to 23,223.76. (Friday close)

Shanghai Composite: 3.615.97, down 0.06 percent (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1331 (up from $1.1319); pound/dollar: $1.3427 (up from $1.3400).

Euro/pound: 84.41 pence, down from 84.47 pence.

At $73.77 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.03 percent.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $76.92 per barrel, up 1.0 percent.