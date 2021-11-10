After China’s tech crackdown, Tencent’s earnings have increased by 3%.

Tencent’s revenue increased three percent in the last three months, according to data released Wednesday, as Beijing pushes down on tech behemoths and the country’s colossal gaming industry.

In recent months, China’s tough supervision of the tech and video game industries has landed industry titans with hefty penalties and broad prohibitions.

Tencent’s revenue for the three months ended in September increased to 142.4 billion yuan ($22.3 billion), as the owner of social media staple WeChat weathered industry headwinds.

Revenue increased at a slower-than-expected 13 percent year over year, according to Bloomberg, the worst growth rate since Tencent went public in 2004.

The internet industry “adapted to new legislative and macroeconomic developments” in the third quarter, according to the association.

The amount of time schoolchildren are permitted to spend playing games has been substantially cut as a result of a governmental regulatory crackdown that has devastated Tencent’s wealthy gaming business.

Players under the age of 12 were prohibited from making in-game purchases, while under-18s were locked out of games after two hours on holidays and one hour on school nights.

Tencent stated that it is “proactively embracing the new regulatory framework, which we believe will help to the industry’s long-term sustainability.”

Minors, on the other hand, accounted for only 0.7 percent of domestic game time in September, down drastically from 6.4 percent the previous month.

In September, children accounted for only around 1% of domestic game sales, down from over a quarter a year before.

Scores of Chinese video game companies, including Tencent, pledged in September to better police their products for “politically harmful” content and impose age restrictions on young gamers in order to comply with official requests.

Tencent was also ordered by the market regulator to abandon its exclusive music label rights earlier this year, claiming that it had broken antitrust regulations.