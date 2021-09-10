After Biden and Xi’s talks, Asian markets rally, with Hong Kong leading the way.

Asian markets recovered from the previous day’s losses on Friday, with meetings between Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping adding to the upbeat tone heading into the weekend.

Hong Kong led the gains, thanks to strong purchasing in IT companies that had been pummeled by China’s latest crackdown on the gaming industry on Thursday, but expectations that authorities may crack down again continue to weigh on mood.

While Wall Street ended the day in the red, the European Central Bank remained upbeat as it modified its monetary stimulus program, with Christine Lagarde, the bank’s president, describing the move as a “recalibration” rather than a “tapering.”

“The timing of recovery continues to rely on the path of the pandemic and progress with vaccinations,” she said.

Concerns over the end of ultra-loose monetary policy, which has been critical to the revival of economies and stock markets, were alleviated by the decision.

It also occurred as the Federal Reserve contemplated when it would begin winding down its own plan, which many expect to happen before the end of the year.

The day had already begun on a bright note when word arrived that Biden and Xi had spoken by phone for the first time since the US president was inaugurated in February.

According to the White House, Biden encouraged that the world’s top two economies’ “competition” did not turn into “war,” while Xi called for a new course in a relationship troubled by “severe problems.”

According to Chinese state television CCTV, the call was “honest and in-depth.”

The talks take place at a time when the two countries’ relations are at an all-time low, following disagreements on a variety of subjects including as trade, national security, human rights, and technology.

According to OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley, rumors that Xi has been making soothing remarks toward ASEAN and Australia have given markets some hope.

In a commentary, he added, “All of that is music to the ears of the Asia-Pacific.”

“Tick, improved trade with the region. Relationships with Australia may be thawing; tick. Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick,

“Asian stocks, unsurprisingly, are following China’s charm drive and headed north.”

Hong Kong was the outstanding market, rising 1.9 percent, helped by digital behemoths Tencent, NetEase, Alibaba, and JD.com, which had suffered significant losses on Thursday as a result of Chinese government forcing gaming companies to stop focusing on earnings.

Tokyo’s own resumed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.