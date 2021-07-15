After being shot, a Dutch crime reporter died.

Peter R. de Vries, a Dutch crime reporter who was seriously wounded after being shot in broad daylight in Amsterdam last week, died in hospital on Thursday, according to Dutch media reports.

De Vries, a well-known investigative reporter and pundit, was shot at least five times as he exited a television studio near the center of the Dutch city nine days ago.

He was brought to the hospital and has since been fighting for his life.

In a statement to the commercial broadcaster RTL, his family said, “Peter fought till the last, but he has lost the battle.”

“When he died, he was surrounded by the people who loved him,” they said, adding that funeral preparations had not yet been finalized.

De Vries has most recently been involved in a court case against one of the country’s most sought drug barons, having originally gained prominence for his inside reporting on the kidnapping of Heineken tycoon Freddy Heineken in 1983.

The assassination of De Vries was widely condemned, with Europe’s highest official, Charles Michel, calling it a “attack against our ideals.”

Shortly after the shooting, two suspects were apprehended and briefly appeared in court last Friday.

The two males, a Polish national according to Dutch media, According to the Amsterdam District Court, Kamil E., 35, and Delano G., 21, will be held in detention for another two weeks.

Shortly after the incident, police detained the two suspects in a car near The Hague.

According to Dutch media reports, Kamil E., a Polish citizen who lives in Maurik, a tiny town in central Holland, allegedly drove the getaway car, while Delano G., a Rotterdam resident, is suspected of pulling the trigger.

De Vries frequently appeared as a pundit or spokesperson for crime victim families, especially in so-called “cold cases.”

He was most recently an advisor and confidant to Nabil B., the state’s key witness in the case against Ridouan Taghi, the country’s most sought criminal.

Prosecutors have described Taghi’s organized criminal gang as a “well-oiled killing machine,” and De Vries claimed in a tweet in 2019 that he was on Taghi’s death list based on police information.

“We’re not sure, but we’re pretty sure the attack had something to do with Mr. De Vries’ consulting work for a crucial witness in a big mafia case,” Thomas Bruning, the general secretary of the Dutch Society of Journalists, told AFP recently.

As of 2019, Nabil B.’s lawyer Derk Wiersum has increased the level of security surrounding the case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.