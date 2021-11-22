After being found not guilty of murder, a US teen claims the case was not about race.

The youngster who was cleared of murder after killing two people during a riot over police mistreatment of African-Americans said his case was not about race.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted by a jury in the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, told Fox News that he was a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which organized protests against police brutality around the country last year.

“There is no connection between race and this instance. It was never about race; it was always about the right to self-defense “In an interview to be shown Monday evening, he told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

“I’m not a racist in the least. I support the Black Lives Matter movement and peaceful protests “In a snippet from the interview posted prior of the show, Rittenhouse, 18, stated.

According to Rittenhouse, his story demonstrated that people can be tried unfairly.

“Not only in my case, but in others, I believe there is a lot of prosecutorial malpractice. It’s incredible how much a prosecutor can take advantage of a defendant “he stated

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, used his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to kill two white men and injure another during riots in Kenosha that followed anti-police rallies.

The jury accepted his defense that he was defending himself from the three men when he was charged with homicide.

Rittenhouse stated he came to Kenosha from Illinois to assist defend private property from damage during riots that erupted after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot and paralyzed by Kenosha police.

Prior to the incident, Rittenhouse had endorsed the “Blue Lives Matter” campaign to support police, which was launched in reaction to widespread criticism of police killings of Black individuals.