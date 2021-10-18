After being extradited to the United States, an alleged money launderer close to Maduro remains defiant.

A fugitive businessman suspected of operating as a money launderer for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship claimed Sunday, a day after being extradited to the country from Cape Verde, that he would not cooperate with the US.

Alex Saab’s extradition on Saturday, Maduro said in a public address Sunday evening, was “one of the most ignoble and vulgar atrocities that has been done in recent decades.”

Earlier on Sunday, authorities conducted a protest in Caracas in support of Saab, during which his wife, Camilla Fabri, read aloud a letter from him.

In the letter, Saab stated, “I will face my trial with great dignity.” “Let me be clear: I am not obligated to work with the United States.” I haven’t done anything wrong.

“In the event that I be murdered and (they) claim that I committed suicide, I declare that I am in full possession of my means and that I am not suicidal.”

In the United States, Saab, a Colombian national, and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are accused of running a network that exploited food aid headed for Venezuela, an oil-rich country in the midst of a severe economic crisis.

They are accused of transferring $350 million from Venezuela to accounts in the United States and other nations. They might face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Saab is scheduled to appear in court in Florida on Monday, according to the US Justice Department, which expressed “admiration” for Cape Verde officials’ assistance in the investigation.

Venezuela reacted angrily, stopping discussions on ending the country’s political and economic crises with the US-backed opposition.

Saab, who also has Venezuelan nationality and a diplomatic passport, was charged with money laundering in Miami in July 2019 and detained in June 2020 during a flight stopover in Cape Verde, off the coast of West Africa.

The opposition in Venezuela has branded Saab as a sleazy frontman for Maduro’s populist socialist dictatorship.

Colombian President Ivan Duque hailed Saab’s extradition on Saturday, calling it a “victory in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption,” which he claims has flourished under Maduro’s regime.

The move was also applauded by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the country’s acting president by the US and more than 50 other countries.

“We Venezuelans, who have witnessed justice being kidnapped for years, appreciate and celebrate the judicial system in democratic countries like Cape Verde,” he tweeted.

