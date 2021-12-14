After being delisted in the United States, China Mobile receives approval for its Shanghai debut.

China Mobile, the state-owned telecom company, has won approval to list publically in Shanghai, according to paperwork, nearly a year after it was delisted in the US along with two other Chinese telecom giants as tensions between Beijing and Washington grew.

According to a prospectus posted on the Shanghai stock exchange website on Tuesday, China Mobile aims to issue up to 845.7 million shares, raising about $5 billion based on the last closing price of its Hong Kong-listed shares.

In January, the company, along with China Telecom and China Unicom, was delisted in the United States as a result of an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump.

The directive forbade American citizens from investing in a number of enterprises that are suspected of supplying or helping China’s military and security apparatus.

The funds will be used to create 5G infrastructure, as well as “smart home” projects and other efforts, according to the business. There was no mention of a premiere date.

China Telecom, the country’s largest fixed-line provider, debuted in Shanghai in August, raising $7.3 billion in the process.

Since 2002, China Unicom has listed shares of a subsidiary in Shanghai.

In the 2000s, some of China’s largest tech and telecom companies sought funding by listing shares on the more sophisticated US stock markets.

However, as tensions between Beijing and Washington have risen, China’s government has encouraged firms to list on domestic exchanges as part of a push to keep big tech companies closer to home and assist the country’s capital markets expand.