After being blacklisted by the US, China’s SenseTime has decided to postpone its IPO in Hong Kong.

Artificial intelligence start-up in China After the US blacklisted SenseTime over human rights concerns in Xinjiang, the company announced Monday that its planned $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong would be postponed.

The ban was announced on Friday by the US Treasury Department, which stated that SenseTime’s facial recognition programs were designed in part to be used against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, where UN experts and researchers estimate that over one million people have been imprisoned in prison camps.

The company’s impending IPO plans in Hong Kong, which were set to take place a week later, were thrown into disarray by the blacklisting, which highlighted the risks investors face as ties between the world’s two largest economies deteriorate.

SenseTime filed a statement with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, stating that it would postpone its listing “to protect the interests of potential investors” while they consider the implications of being placed on the blacklist.

SenseTime stated it “remains dedicated” to listing in Hong Kong soon and that individuals who had already invested will be completely refunded.

Sanctions and blacklisting imposed by the US can prevent individuals from obtaining visas to the US, block assets under US jurisdiction, and prevent targets from doing business with US individuals or entities, effectively shutting them out of the US banking system.

A blacklisting would make it nearly impossible for US investment banks, which are typically involved in Hong Kong listings, to participate in the offering, or for a US citizen to invest.

SenseTime, according to Washington, is a part of China’s “military-industrial complex.” Because its technology had been utilized for widespread surveillance in Xinjiang, the US Department of Commerce had already placed the corporation on a blacklist in 2019.

SenseTime has developed and deployed facial recognition software that can determine a person’s ethnicity, including whether they appear to be Uyghur, according to the report.

SenseTime slammed the new blacklisting, saying it was “caught in the center of geopolitical conflict” in a statement released over the weekend.

“We are vehemently opposed to the designation and the accusations that have been leveled in its wake. The allegations are false and reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of our business “According to the firm.

The plight of the Uyghurs has exacerbated the deterioration of diplomatic relations between the West and China.

Human rights organizations and foreign governments have discovered evidence of mass detentions, forced labor, political indoctrination, torture, and forced sterilisation, according to them. It has been referred to as genocide by the United States.

