After an investor onslaught, Danone will replace the majority of the board.

Danone announced on Thursday that it would replace practically its entire board of directors, months after activist investors pushed the French food and beverage giant’s CEO to resign.

Former CEO Franck Riboud, the son of Danone’s founder, was among the fatalities, and his successor, Emmanuel Faber, was abruptly removed in March under pressure from disgruntled shareholders.

“By the general shareholders meeting in the spring of 2023, the renewal will be completed,” the company stated in a statement released accompanying its half-year results.

Only Gilles Schnepp, the newly appointed chairman of the board, and two staff representatives would stay on the 12-member board, according to the statement.

Danone is best known for their eponymous yoghurts, but it also owns Evian and Volvic, two major water brands.

Dairy and plant-based goods, fluids, early life nutrition, and medical nutrition are the four segments that make up the company.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, who arrives in September from Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, has replaced Faber as CEO, who was fired in March after complaints that his focus on social responsibility was holding down the company’s profitability.

Saint-Affrique spent the majority of his career at Unilever, where he was the head of the company’s food sector from 2011 to 2015.

Following months of complaints from international shareholders over Danone’s lagging stock price, Faber was fired.

Shareholder rebels such as Artisan Partners in the United States and Bluebell Capital in London were amassing interests in Danone as leverage to push change.

Danone, one of the world’s largest food corporations, added a mission statement to its statutes during Faber’s tenure, integrating profitability with social responsibility and environmental goals.

Faber once declared, “We want finance to serve the economy, and the economy to serve the people,” a notion that “definitely annoyed financial markets a bit,” according to one analyst.

The hedge funds also targeted former finance director Cecile Cabanis, who will now depart the board after being nominated as vice president only recently.

Danone’s second-quarter financial results, which were also released on Thursday, above analysts’ forecasts.

Sales increased by 3.6 percent to about 6.2 billion euros ($7.4 billion), with a 5.2 percent increase in net profit to 1.07 billion euros.

However, rising commodity costs hurt the company’s profit margin from ordinary operations, which fell to 13.1 percent from 14 percent a year ago.

The effort for board renewal at Danone enthralled Paris stock market speculators, who pushed the company’s stock price about 5% higher in early trading.