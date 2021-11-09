After an attack in the east, the DR Congo army claims that the rebels have been driven out.

The army of the Democratic Republic of Congo announced Tuesday that it has forced suspected militants out of positions they had taken near the country’s eastern border.

According to the UN Refugee Agency in Geneva, the fighting have resulted in an outflow of 11,000 people into Uganda.

In an area around 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, the soldiers came under fire overnight Sunday.

The army accuses a group known as M23, which is one of more than 120 armed factions roaming eastern DRC, a legacy of regional warfare dating back more than two decades.

Colonel Honore Rindugu, a battalion commander, told AFP, “We have reclaimed the entire zone, we have expelled the enemy, and I was able to spend the night in Chanzu with soldiers.”

He said, “I’m heading to Runyoni Hill to set up soldiers.”

Colonel Luc-Albert Bakole Nyengeke, Rutshuru territory administrator, claimed, “We took back all the hills by yesterday evening, including Runyoni and Chanzu,” adding that one soldier had been killed.

“The populace is returning at the moment,” he told AFP.

The army has reclaimed “all five villages,” according to Jackson Gachuki, the local administrative chief.

“The majority of the people has returned to Chanzu, Bungana’s center, and the surrounding area since this morning,” he stated.

According to the UN Refugee Agency in Geneva, at least 11,000 refugees crossed into Uganda to flee the fighting.

According to UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo, the amount represents the highest refugee influx into Uganda in over a year, with the vast majority being women and children.

Around 8,000 asylum seekers crossed the border at Bunagana town, and another 3,000 at the Kibaya border crossing, both about 500 kilometers (300 miles) southwest of Uganda’s capital Kampala.

Uganda shelters more refugees than any other African country, with roughly 440,000 from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After initiating a rebellion almost a decade ago, the M23, a Congolese Tutsi militia, was largely defeated.

Its commanders have published a statement denying that the attacks were staged.