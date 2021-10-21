After an agreement on EU digital taxes, the US will remove punitive tariffs.

Following a deal to terminate digital services taxes, the US Treasury stated Thursday that it will remove punitive tariffs on imports from Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Following the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax accord, which is due in 2023, those countries will eliminate problematic taxes on Big Tech companies.

Any DST fees paid in the interim will be credited to future tax payments, the governments agreed.

In a joint statement, the governments declared, “This compromise provides a sensible solution.”

The US lobbied for the immediate removal of what it called discriminatory fees on American digital companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google, but the other countries preferred to wait until the new tax structure was in place.

Under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), over 140 countries achieved an agreement on a 15% minimum tax early this month, aimed at ending multinationals’ use of low-tax haven countries to hide earnings.

In a statement applauding the agreement, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, “We reached our agreement on DSTs in conjunction with the historic OECD worldwide accord that will help end the race to the bottom over multinational company taxation by leveling the corporate tax playing field.”

In retaliation for the DSTs, Washington imposed 25% punitive taxes on exports from many countries, but they were never collected while authorities sought a broader tax agreement.

The pact reached on Thursday, according to Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak, allows a transition period for the country’s DST.

“As we move forward to 2023, this agreement ensures that our Digital Services Tax is preserved, ensuring that its revenue may continue to fund critical public services,” he said in a statement.

hs/dw