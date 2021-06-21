After allegedly sending herself money from a job seeker’s phone, an Amazon security guard has been charged.

According to investigators, an Amazon security guard in Tennessee exploited an interviewee’s phone to transfer herself hundreds of dollars using CashApp.

Tiffany Chism, 24, was working at an Amazon facility in Memphis when the theft occurred, according to authorities. According to authorities, an individual seeking employment at the facility came in for an interview and handed up his phone to Chism at a security checkpoint.

Chism walked around 6 feet from the checkpoint and began using the interviewee’s phone one minute after the man greeted her and handed her his phone. According to the police report, she told the interviewee that she was assisting him with some employee paperwork.

“I was thinking in my head that maybe she was trying to help,” the victim told WREG.

The victim noticed what the security guard had done after the person he was interviewing with asked to see the interview invitation. According to WREG, he opened his email to find it and found an email from CashApp regarding his recent transactions.

“Money sent by me. In response to the transaction email, the man stated, “No, no, I didn’t pay money to nobody.” The email said that $700 had been sent, according to the man.

The money-transfer software CashApp was used to transmit a $200 deposit to Chism from the job seeker’s phone. Chism attempted another $500 deposit, but it was unsuccessful, according to authorities.

Chism was arrested and sent to the Memphis police station to be interrogated. According to police, the security officer did not immediately admit to the theft. According to WREG, when investigators signed into her phone’s money-sending app, the transaction history revealed deposits from the victim’s account.

According to authorities, the Amazon facility had several cameras throughout the building, one of which recorded Chism using the victim’s phone to transfer herself the money.

The victim told WREG that the fact she was on duty when she committed the theft made it even more surprising to him.

“It is security, so that is the one person that you trust in the building,” the victim said.

Chism has been charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors, including theft and fraud charges. The security guard was taken to. This is a brief summary.