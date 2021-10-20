After Activists Increase Boycott Calls, the Olympic Flame Arrives in Beijing.

Following a ceremony in Greece disrupted by demonstrations against China’s human rights record, the Olympic torch arrived in China early Wednesday for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Beijing, which will host the inaugural Summer and Winter Games in February, hosted a welcome reception for the torch at the capital’s Olympic Tower, where it will be displayed.

The flame will be carried around the three Olympic competition zones by 1,200 torchbearers in a brief torch relay in early February, according to organizers.

Early on Wednesday, footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed officials in white tracksuits bringing a red safety lantern housing the flame off a plane, with the Games just over 100 days away.

The flame was then welcomed by a children’s chorus before being transferred by the city’s Communist Party secretary, Cai Qi, to a specially created cauldron.

The flame will be presented to the public at the Olympic Tower, which is located near the “Bird’s Nest” Stadium, which hosted the 2008 Games’ opening ceremony and will house the opening and closing ceremonies in February.

On Monday, the torch was kindled in Olympia before being transported to the Beijing Games organizers the next day.

Because of the coronavirus, the low-key event was held in front of a small audience, and there was no torch relay on Greek land, as is customary.

Rights activists accuse the International Olympic Committee of turning a blind eye to a litany of Chinese human rights violations, including Tibet, the treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, and the repression in Hong Kong.

Before Greek police intervened, activists grabbed the stage at Monday’s lighting ceremony, unfurling a Tibetan flag and a banner that proclaimed “no genocide.” On Sunday, a similar demonstration was organized at the Acropolis in Athens.

In China’s strictly regulated environment, such signs of dissent are exceedingly unlikely, and Beijing has frequently dismissed ideas of a boycott as “politicising sport.”

From February 4 to February 20, 2022, over 2,900 athletes representing around 85 National Olympic Committees will compete in the Winter Games.

According to rights groups, over one million Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang have been detained in camps in recent years, with Chinese authorities severely restricting their ability to worship other freedoms.

The treatment of China’s Uyghurs has been dubbed “genocide” by the United States.

After originally denying the camps’ existence, China later justified them as vocational training centers aimed at combating Islamic extremism. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.