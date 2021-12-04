After Abiy’s advance, Ethiopia’s war is at an uncertain phase.

Ethiopia’s military reclaimed land formerly claimed by Tigrayan rebels this week, possibly validating Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s decision to deploy troops to conflict-affected areas.

However, as the combat enters a new, unpredictable phase, heated discussion continues over how the government recorded its victories and what they represent for the war’s eventual result.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group appeared to be on the offensive just a month ago, claiming to have taken Dessie and Kombolcha, towns on a major highway leading to Addis Ababa.

They were said to have driven as far as Shewa Robit, which is around 220 kilometers (135 miles) northeast of Addis Ababa.

However, once Abiy said last week that he would be in charge of field operations, the government announced a streak of wins and the rebels admitted to changing their strategy.

The state media has reacted with triumphant, all-encompassing coverage.

“The enemy is destroyed, disintegrated,” Abiy said on Thursday, according to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

According to Awet Weldemichael, a Horn of Africa security expert at Queen’s University in Canada, the government can claim to have the “upper hand” in some places.

“Only time will tell whether they can be transformed into a military advantage,” he said.

The battle in northern Ethiopia began in November 2020, when Abiy dispatched forces to overthrow the TPLF, claiming that the move was prompted by TPLF raids on federal army bases.

Despite the fact that Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, promised a swift victory, the TPLF had retaken most of Tigray by late June and had launched offensives into the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.

The rebels’ march on Addis Ababa provoked international outrage, with a slew of embassies advising their people to flee the country as quickly as possible.

However, the character of the TPLF advance remained a point of contention throughout.

In mid-November, one Western security official told AFP, “I’m not sure if we should call it an advance.”

“There isn’t a massive column of tanks and armored vehicles heading towards Addis Ababa. It’s a little more complicated than that. Foot soldiers are going into the mountains, shooting and encircling some regions “However, they do not appear to have complete authority over cities and towns, according to the official.

The TPLF also never stated directly that it wished to enter Addis Ababa, instead opting to remain silent on the subject.

The most recent battlefield shifts happened quickly.

The administration claimed communities in the vicinity of Afar first. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.