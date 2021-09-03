After a year in office, Japan’s Prime Minister Suga will step down.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that he will not seek for re-election in his governing party’s leadership election, leaving the race for Japan’s next leader wide open.

Suga’s approval ratings are at an all-time low due to his government’s pandemic response, and the surprise move comes after only a year in power.

It also points to a probable return of political turmoil in Japan, which had a history of rotating prime ministers before to Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe’s long tenure.

“I have poured all of my strength into dealing with the myriad difficulties facing the country in the year since I became Prime Minister, with anti-coronavirus measures at the forefront,” Suga told reporters.

He admitted that competing for office and dealing with viral policies would take “enormous energy.”

“I realized I couldn’t do both,” she says. He continued, “I had to choose one of them.”

Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said Suga’s decision not to run for president on September 29 was “surprising.”

“It’s absolutely unfortunate. Nikai stated, “He did his best.”

Suga, who replaced Abe, who resigned for health reasons, has shown no indications that he planned to leave office before running in his first general election.

He was largely expected to run for re-election as LDP leader, with most discussion centered on when he would call a general election afterward.

By late October, the election must be called and held the following month. The LDP is anticipated to retain control, while some members were concerned that Suga’s unpopularity would cost them seats.

According to a poll conducted by Kyodo news agency last month, his government’s approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low of 31.8 percent.

Investors were encouraged by Suga’s speech, and optimism that a new leader will announce a stimulus package propelled the Nikkei market higher by more than 2% at the closing.

Some members of the party are likely to be pleased with the outcome, according to Tomoaki Iwai, a political science professor at Nihon University.

“For the LDP MPs, not having to fight in general elections under an unpopular prime minister is a relief,” he told AFP.

After a delayed start to its vaccine deployment, Japan has documented roughly 16,000 Covid-19 deaths and is currently dealing with a record fifth wave of infections.

Virus restrictions targeting evening entertainment are presently in place across much of the country, and in some locations, the limitations have been in place for nearly the whole year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.