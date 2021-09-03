After a year in office, Japan’s Prime Minister Suga will not seek re-election.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan announced on Friday that he will not seek for the leadership of his ruling party, thereby terminating his tenure and widening the field for the next premier.

Suga’s approval ratings are at an all-time low due to his government’s handling of the pandemic response, and the surprise move comes after only a year in power.

It also implies a return to political volatility for Japan, which had a history of rotating prime ministers before Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe’s long tenure.

“I have poured all of my strength into dealing with the myriad difficulties facing the country in the year since I became Prime Minister, with anti-coronavirus measures at the forefront,” Suga told reporters.

He admitted that running for office and dealing with the virus response would take “enormous energy.”

“I realized I couldn’t do both,” she says. He continued, “I had to choose one of them.”

Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said Suga’s decision not to run for president on September 29 was “surprising.”

“It’s absolutely unfortunate. Nikai stated, “He did his best.”

It was a surprise decision, as Suga had given no indication that he planned to quit office after only a year in office and before contesting his first general election.

He took office last year, filling the vacancy caused by Abe’s health-related resignation.

Suga was largely expected to run for re-election as LDP leader, with most discussion centered on when he would call a general election afterward.

The election must be announced by late October and held by the end of the following month, with the LDP anticipated to retain power but lose seats due to Suga’s unpopularity.

According to a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency last month, his government’s approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low of 31.8 percent.

Recent rumors regarding his plans for a cabinet reshuffle appeared to be insufficient in addressing his unpopularity.

Some members of the party are likely to be pleased with his decision, according to Tomoaki Iwai, a political science professor at Nihon University.

“For the LDP MPs, not having to fight in general elections under an unpopular prime minister is a relief,” he told AFP.

Suga has been pummeled by his government’s reaction to the pandemic, which has seen Japan grapple with a record fifth wave of the virus following a slow start. Brief News from Washington Newsday.