After a woman’s death in immigration detention, Japan apologizes and promises reform.

On Tuesday, Japan apologized for the death of a Sri Lankan lady in immigration detention and promised to improve the system’s conditions.

Wishma Sandamali, 33, died in March after receiving poor treatment as her health deteriorated, according to a report released by Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

Sandamali was arrested for overstaying her visa after seeking police protection to flee an abusive relationship, according to reports.

She began complaining of stomach pain and other ailments in January, according to reports, and protesters claim she received poor medical attention.

“I send my profound condolences to her mother and devastated family, as well as my heartfelt regrets for (the) loss of her beautiful life in detention,” Kamikawa said.

The assessment did not clearly pinpoint the cause of Sandamali’s death, according to the ministry, but it did find that the detention center in Nagoya, central Japan, “lacked a system to assess inmates’ health and offer medical treatment.”

Kamikawa added, “I have instructed the chief of the immigration services agency to take charge and monitor regional outlets accordingly.”

“We will implement measures with the goal of ensuring that this does not happen again.”

According to NHK, four detention center employees were “reprimanded” but not fired as a result of the tragedy.

Human rights activists have long criticized the conditions in Japanese prisons, particularly how guards handle medical emergencies.

After opposition criticism over Sandamali’s murder, Japan’s ruling lawmakers shelved a controversial proposal to tighten laws on how asylum seekers and deportees in May.

Changes in the proposed legislation would make it easier to deport unsuccessful asylum seekers, which has been criticized by human rights groups, who also believe Japan should do more to accept migrants.