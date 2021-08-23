After a week of declines, Asian markets and oil prices have rebounded.

Following last week’s blowout, stocks and oil recovered Monday, with traders tracking a strong Wall Street performance fueled by comments from a top Federal Reserve official that the spread of the Delta version could prompt him to reconsider tapering plans.

World markets have been spooked by fears about the Covid mutation, which has forced some governments to reimpose containment measures. Last week, minutes from the Fed’s July meeting revealed that it may begin removing its massive financial support by the end of the year.

For more than a year, the massive bond-buying program and record low interest rates have been a fundamental pillar of the global recovery, but the possibility of the cash being withdrawn has slowed that progress.

However, policy hawk Bob Kaplan of the Dallas Federal Reserve said that in light of the Delta variant’s spread, which is exhibiting signs of stifling economic development, he might reconsider his intention to taper shortly.

“I’ll be monitoring very closely over the next month, before the next (Fed) meeting, to see if it’s having a more meaningful impact on lowering demand and reducing GDP growth,” he added.

“I’m going to have an open mind about it, and if it has a more negative impact, it might compel me to change my mind about some of the things I’ve said.”

According to observers, even after the Fed completes its withdrawal of support, it is unlikely to begin raising interest rates right now.

“Markets react significantly more to interest-rate hikes than to tapering, and we expect a delay between tapering and the first hike, implying liftoff in 2023 rather than earlier,” said Natixis Investment Managers’ Esty Dwek.

The focus now shifts to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to the Jackson Hole annual conference of central bankers and financial executives, in the hopes of getting a hint regarding a taper timeframe.

Wall Street’s three major indexes surged on Friday, and Asia took up the baton at the start of the week.

Hong Kong, which fell nearly 6% last week, rose more than 2%, as did Taipei, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Wellington all gained more than 1%.

Sydney, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta all saw increases.

The bullish start was echoed in oil markets, with both main contracts seeing significant gains after previous losses due to concerns that the Delta spread might affect demand as governments tightened their restrictions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.