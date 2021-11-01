After a “very difficult” election, Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida declares victory.

After guiding his ruling coalition to a substantial majority in national elections, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday.

Kishida, a soft-spoken centrist who has been in office for a month, promised to bolster the world’s third-largest economy by drafting a new economic spending plan this month.

A day before heading to Glasgow for the COP26 summit, he also stated that Japan would “take a leading role in moving towards zero emissions in Asia.”

While the official results were being finalized, local media indicated that the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito had won 293 of the 465 seats in parliament’s lower house.

“It was a very difficult election,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remarked, “but the people’s desire — that they want us to build this country’s future under the stable LDP-Komeito government and the Kishida administration — was demonstrated.”

“The LDP received 261 seats, which is a significant number. We shall fulfill the public mandate as a responsible party.” Investors reacted positively to the results, with the Nikkei market index jumping more than 2% after the ruling coalition trimmed its losses to beat exit poll expectations.

Previously, the coalition had 305 seats in parliament while the LDP had 276 seats on its own.

Kishida assumed office a month ago, after Yoshihide Suga quit after only a year in office, partially because to popular dissatisfaction with his handling of the Covid-19 controversy.

Japan has had roughly 18,000 viral deaths, which is a minimal toll for a country with a population of 126 million people, and has never imposed a blanket lockdown.

However, many businesses, particularly pubs and restaurants, have suffered as a result of lengthy commercial activity limitations.

Kishida stated that the health system’s ability to treat Covid patients will be improved, and that booster doses would begin in December.

He also stated that he would offer “a large-scale economic boost” as soon as feasible this year, without specifying the amount.

The 64-year-old has announced proposals to address inequity exacerbated by his predecessors Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, pro-business policies.

In order to offset challenges from China and North Korea, the LDP has committed to raise defense spending.

On Monday, newspaper editorials urged Kishida to act quickly to bolster popular support before of a crucial upper house vote next summer.

He needs to "completely prepare for a probable sixth wave of viral infections as soon as this winter," as well as solidify his economic policy proposals.