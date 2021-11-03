After a two-week search, a four-year-old Australian girl was discovered.

The discovery of a four-year-old Australian girl “alive and well” on Wednesday, more than two weeks after she vanished from her family’s tent on a camping trip, sparked joy in Australia.

Cleo Smith was discovered when police forced their way into a locked residence in the seaside town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was last seen 18 days ago, according to a statement made on Facebook by Western Australia police.

In the statement, police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said, “One of the policemen took her up into his arms and asked her, ‘What’s your name?'”

“‘My name is Cleo,’ she said.”

After storming into the house about 1:00 a.m. local time, police apprehended a man from Carnarvon for interrogation, Blanch said.

The young girl was reunited with her parents a short time later, and her mother, Ellie, expressed her relief on social media.

“Our family is whole again,” she captioned a photo of Cleo on Instagram.

The reunion happened after a nationwide search by air, sea, and land, with many Australians rushing to social media to express their relief after more than two weeks of uncertainty.

“We all hoped and prayed for this outcome,” Blanch remarked.

Officers were interviewing a 36-year-old male who had no ties to the girl’s family, according to Western Australia police commissioner Chris Dawson.

There were no further details revealed concerning the circumstances surrounding her disappearance or how she was found.

Even as the search stretched on, investigators were adamant that “no stone would be left unturned,” Dawson said.

He told ABC radio that “we had been following a lot of the forensic lines and it led us to a certain house.” “We gave it everything we had.” “Hope never died, and I believe Australia is overjoyed that she has been discovered alive. It’s really a fantastic result.” Cleo was presumed taken from her family’s tent at the rural Blowholes campsite, approximately 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of Perth, on October 16. Police offered Aus$1 million (US$750,000) for information leading to her return last month.

At the time, Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde stated the inquiry “leads us to believe she was taken from the tent” and that authorities had reason to be concerned about her safety.

Ellie Smith had published a public statement after waking up at 6 a.m. to find the tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing.