After a two-day outage, Roblox is gradually resuming service.

After a two-day outage that left millions of gamers without access to the online game world during the Halloween weekend, popular video game site Roblox began to restore service on Sunday.

The California-based collaboration platform tweeted, “We have identified root cause and solution,” adding that it was “working on bringing things back online.”

After the site had been offline since Friday, Roblox announced on Sunday afternoon that it was “incrementally bringing regions back online.”

A notice banner appears on the Roblox website, which reads: “We’re improving the situation. I’ll be back shortly.” Roblox said its website was not down due to a “external incursion” in a statement to The Verge magazine. “With no evidence of an external penetration, we believe we have found an underlying internal reason of the outage,” a spokeswoman stated.

The online gaming app has become a booming clubhouse for young gamers, most of whom are under the age of 16, thanks to its Lego-like avatars and easy-to-learn scripting for budding programmers.

Roblox now has a user base of 33 million people.

Roblox also uses micro-transactions to pay its game designers, both new and experienced.

The gaming site went public on Wall Street in March at a price of $70 per share, and as of Friday’s close, it was worth $84 per share, giving it a market valuation of $48 billion.