After a Twitter poll, Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion in Tesla stock.

According to regulatory documents posted Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week.

More than 5.1 million Tesla shares were sold by the 50-year-old South African billionaire, with roughly 4.2 million kept in a trust.

Tesla’s stock dropped 15.4 percent this week as a result of his large sale.

Tesla became the latest US tech company to reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion last month.

Musk’s selloff happened just days after he held a Twitter poll in which millions of people voted on whether he should sell 10% of his massive stake in Tesla.

Musk tweeted on Saturday: “Given the recent focus on unrealized gains as a tool of tax avoidance, I suggest selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you agree with this?” Nearly 58 percent of the 3.5 million votes cast in the poll were in favor of him going ahead with the sale.

Tesla’s stock had dropped at the start of the week on Wall Street, and it has continued to slide since then.

Musk sold his stock this week at a much lower price than he would have gotten if he had sold before his tweet.

According to regulatory documents, the software entrepreneur sold at least some of these shares before of the Twitter poll.

Musk still owns around 167 million Tesla shares, according to the most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk’s equity sale will be subject to a $1.4 billion capital gains tax.

His comments came in response to a plan by US Congressional Democrats to raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy by targeting equities, which are typically taxed only when sold.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is the world’s richest individual, valued $294 billion.