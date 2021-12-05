After a tumultuous rally, France’s Zemmour was injured.

After being assaulted at his first campaign rally on Sunday, where fighting also broke out during his address in front of thousands of followers, French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was left mildly hurt.

A man violently seized the 63-year-old author and television pundit as he made his way towards the platform at a massive exhibition center northeast of Paris on Sunday afternoon, an aide told AFP.

The gathering was his first formal campaign appearance since announcing on Tuesday that he would run against centrist President Emmanuel Macron in the election next April.

“The stakes are enormous: if I win, it will be the beginning of reclaiming the world’s most beautiful country,” Zemmour told the gathering in Villepinte, who erupted in applause for his anti-immigration comments.

Fighting broke out shortly after he began speaking, and activists who stood up with “No to Racism” inscribed on their T-shirts were thrown chairs.

“We wanted to do a non-violent demonstration,” Aline Kremer of the anti-racism organization SOS Racisme told AFP. “They were jumped on and were being hit.” Security booed and briefly removed a crew from the popular but critical Quotidien nightly TV news show, with hatred to the media a characteristic of Zemmour’s and other remarks at the event.

The gathering was considered as a chance for the best-selling author to restore momentum after recent surveys shown a drop in support for him.

“We’re hoping that by announcing his candidacy and holding this demonstration, it would relaunch him a little,” Maxence Mike, a 22-year-old student and member of the “Generation Z” support group, explained.

Zemmour, who has two hate speech convictions, claimed that 15,000 people attended the event, despite organizers’ earlier claims of 12,000 attendees.

According to polls, respondents believe that Marine Le Pen, the seasoned leader of the far-right National Rally party, would be a better president than Zemmour.

According to the latest polls, if the election were held now, he would be ousted in the first round, with Macron favored to defeat Le Pen in the second round, but analysts warn that the outcome remains highly unpredictable.

If elected, Zemmour promised to cut immigration to practically zero, tighten the naturalization process, and deport failed asylum claimants and illegal immigrants.

He emphasized the danger of immigrants "replacing" French people, repeating a popular idea known as the "great replacement."