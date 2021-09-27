After a train derailment in the United States, three people were killed and many were injured.

Amtrak offered its sympathies to the families of those died when a train derailed in northern Montana the day before, stating it was “fully cooperating” with the inquiry.

In a statement, Bill Flynn, the CEO of the US train operator, said, “We have no words that can appropriately express our grief for those who have lost a loved one or who have been injured in this tragic accident.”

On Saturday afternoon, roughly 141 passengers and 16 crew members were going from Chicago to the Pacific coast when eight of the ten vehicles collided with the tracks at around 4:00 pm (2200 GMT), killing three people and wounding scores more.

Flynn stated, “We are completely participating with the inquiry, working closely with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, and local law enforcement and other organizations.”

“We share the urgency of learning why the tragedy occurred; nonetheless, we will not comment further on the accident until the investigation is completed.”

Following the derailment, rescuers attempted to evacuate everyone on board, with Amtrak subsequently confirming that “three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident,” as well as “reported injuries.”

People waited by the tracks, luggage strewn next to them, train carriages spotted listing off the rails and at least one fallen onto its side, according to footage shared on social media.

Flynn stated that the business was trying to assist passengers and crew members, and that an incident response team had been established to assist people who had been on board the train.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

The National Transportation and Safety Board announced that a “go-team” would be formed to examine the disaster.

Amanda Frickel, Montana’s Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator, told The New York Times on Saturday that “far over 50 people had been hurt.”

She said rescue crews were on the way and that various hospitals, as well as medical helicopters, were on the way.

For the time being, authorities are not providing any additional information, she added, adding, “Everyone who is alive has been extricated from the wreck.”

The Empire Builder train derailed near Joplin, Montana, a small community of about 200 people near the Canadian border.

Senator Jon Tester of Montana said he was keeping an eye on the train wreck.

He said, “My prayers are with all of the passengers, crew, and first responders on the scene.”

Amtrak announced that several trains between the states of and would be canceled on Saturday.