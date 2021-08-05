After a three-year impasse, Israel’s government approves the state budget.

After a three-year political crisis that witnessed four general elections, Israel’s cabinet agreed on a state budget on Monday for the first time in three years.

The budget must be passed by parliament by November 4 and receive at least 61 votes in the 120-seat Knesset, which is a major test for the coalition government.

After a night-long voting session, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced, “Israel has a budget” for the years 2021 and 2022.

“Israel is returning to work after a three-year stalemate,” he continued.

Under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a lengthy political crisis resulted in political instability, resulting in four general elections in two years and the failure to enact a state budget.

The new Israeli administration is led by religious nationalist Naftali Bennett, who teamed up with centrist Yair Lapid to form an ideologically diverse eight-party coalition.

Netanyahu’s 12-year hegemony came to an end with the formation of a coalition that included leftists and Arab Islamic conservatives.

If parliament fails to accept the budget, the Bennett administration would fall apart and new elections will be called.

The finance ministry estimates that the budget for 2021 will be 432.5 billion shekels ($134 billion), while the budget for 2022 will be 452.5 billion shekels ($140 billion).

The budget’s revisions, according to Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, are aimed at “reducing the cost of living.”

In a statement, he said, “We have invested massive sums in infrastructure, transportation, and real estate, and passed substantial reforms that will lower barriers and cut bureaucracy, making things easier for everyone in our everyday management, whether commercial or private.”

Netanyahu, who is presently the leader of the opposition, lambasted the administration for raising taxes despite promises to the contrary, claiming that the measure would stifle economic progress.

The government, he continued, is boosting the price of power and bread, as well as taxing online purchases and other things.

“They’re doing it to fund the 50 billion shekels they promised Mansour Abbas,” Netanyahu said of Raam, the Islamist party that backs Bennett’s alliance.

The chairman of the Yesha Council, a settlement advocacy group, on the other hand, praised the government for its “hard effort” in support of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

David Elhayani stated, “I’m delighted that through teamwork, we’ve able to pass another budget that will assist develop this crucial area of the land.”

Bennett’s Yamina party’s interior minister, Ayelet Shaked, said on Twitter that the budget increased funds for settlements and West Bank infrastructure.