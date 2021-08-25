After a tense fight, the Taliban’s spokesman is in the spotlight.

For years, the Taliban’s senior spokesman avoided the spotlight, despite amassing hundreds of thousands of online followers who followed his live-tweeting of the conflict.

However, days after the Taliban took Kabul following the collapse of the US-backed government, Zabihullah Mujahid held a surprise press conference in the Afghan capital to introduce himself to the public for the first time.

The middle-aged terrorist had a black turban and long black beard, framing a stoney demeanor sculpted from decades of conflict, and there was little that distinguished the Taliban spokesman from its other leaders at first glance.

In his introductory remarks, he declared, “We have ejected the foreigners.”

Mujahid had publicized the assassination of key government spokesman Dawa Khan Menapal via social media just days before, bragging that the killing had been staged “in a particular attack” carried out by the Taliban.

The spokesman has taken Menapal’s previous seat in an attempt to assuage fears about the Taliban’s rule.

As he received questions from the Afghan press corps, Mujahid added, “All people on the other side are pardoned from A to Z.”

“We are not going to seek vengeance.”

Mujahid’s moniker served as cover for the Taliban’s large media arm for years, prompting disagreement about whether he was a single individual.

Mujahid, on the other hand, was genuine and at ease in his public debut, giving guarantees in a live broadcast on behalf of an organization that had previously forbidden television.

Mujahid did not equivocate when asked if the Taliban anticipated forgiveness after their terrible campaign of murder that killed and destroyed Afghan cities.

He contended that the losses, however severe, were worth it.

He explained, “A massive occupying force was vanquished.”

The Taliban have adapted to the ever-changing nature of modern media and skilfully used it to their advantage under their iron-fisted rule in the 1990s, when they banned television and radio.

In a New York Times editorial, former Obama administration undersecretary of state Richard Stengel noted, “The Taliban recognize that the information war is modern warfare.”

“They are not attempting to create a new platform; rather, they are attempting to fit into and control the current landscape.”

In recent years, Mujahid is thought to be in charge of a massive public relations operation that has coordinated many press releases, interview requests, and queries from journalists.

Aside from his social media presence, Mujahid and his colleagues ran an excellent network of WhatsApp groups to which they sent real-time updates. Brief News from Washington Newsday.