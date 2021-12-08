After a surge, the stock markets have taken a breather.

On Wednesday, amid lessening concerns about the financial consequences from the coronavirus strain Omicron, US stock markets held steady as most European indexes fell.

Asian stocks extended their recent robust advances.

“The overall prognosis for equities remains firmly bullish,” IG’s chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“Markets were firmly back on the front foot in the previous three sessions, with Omicron worries virtually totally dissipated.”

When word of the new variation initially hit traders’ screens on November 26, world markets and oil had plummeted.

Investors are upbeat about the outlook in the run-up to Christmas after a rollercoaster ride.

The initial evidence about Omicron “appears to have calmed financial markets, for the time being, as indicated by the recovery in risk assets,” according to Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“However, we advise caution in taking inferences from these preliminary reports.”

According to Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com, the new information on the Omicron variant is likely to refocus the market’s attention on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy move.

“After all, if Omicron isn’t the destructive force some speculated it might be, economic activity should continue to recover at a decent pace, indicating that the Fed’s policy rate shouldn’t be stuck at the zero bound for much longer,” he said.

However, concerns about the impact of China’s debt-ridden property industry dampened enthusiasm.

According to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Chinese real estate developer Kaisa halted trading just before the opening bell, “waiting the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information.”

Kaisa, China’s 27th-largest property company and one of the country’s most indebted, became the latest company to frighten investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt exchange that would have bought it significant time.

After Beijing tightened home-buying laws and launched a regulatory assault on speculation, China’s real estate sector, which is a crucial growth driver in the world’s second-largest economy, has cooled in recent months.

The moves have caused problems for a number of prominent developers, including China Evergrande, the country’s second-largest and a billion-dollar debtor.

Evergrande missed a payment due to some of its overseas creditors on Tuesday, raising the risk of a default as it prepares for a government-backed reorganization.

"Evergrande's failure to complete bond repayments scared global markets a few months ago, leading to fears of a probable bankruptcy."