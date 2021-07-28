After a surge in profits, Deutsche Bank raises its 2022 target.

After reporting a better-than-expected net profit for the second quarter, Germany’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank, boosted its revenue target for 2022 on Wednesday, despite taking a hit from an unfavorable court verdict on banking fees.

The net profit for April-June was 692 million euros ($817 million), compared to a loss of 77 million euros the previous year.

Factset polled analysts, who predicted a net profit of just under 430 million euros.

The group’s revenues declined 1% to 6.2 billion euros, owing to an 11% reduction in revenues at Deutsche’s investment banking section – the once-problem child that has recently become a growth driver.

However, Deutsche pointed out that, despite a particularly good first quarter, the investment unit’s revenues for the first half of 2021 were still up 9% year on year.

In the meantime, Deutsche’s retail banking unit was hit by a judgement by the German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in April, which concluded that banks did not have the right to charge checking account fees based on the assumption of silent permission from consumers.

The decision has far-reaching implications for Germany, where millions of bank clients will be able to reclaim their costs.

The verdict cost Deutsche 93 million euros in missed revenue and another 130 million in litigation costs, according to the company.

Lower provisions for loan losses, which fell by 90% year on year to 75 million euros, gave the institution a boost.

The decline indicates that more customers are expected to repay loans, indicating optimism about the economy’s rebound following the pandemic’s interruptions.

Following a successful 2020, Deutsche said it expects group revenues to be “basically unchanged” this year.

But, according to finance boss James von Moltke, the bank’s prognosis for next year has been raised to 25 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 24.4 billion euros.

He told reporters on a conference call that Deutsche’s asset management, investment, retail, and corporate banking divisions were all on pace to beat their 2022 targets.

In Frankfurt, shares of Deutsche Bank were up 0.23 percent at 10.64 euros soon after 0900 GMT.

In response to the second quarter results, Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing stated, “All of our businesses have contributed to the year-over-year profit growth.”

“Right now, our top objective is to keep executing our transformation plan in a systematic manner, quarter by quarter.”

Last year, Deutsche Bank turned a profit for the first time since 2014, thanks to improvements in the investment banking segment and cost-cutting efforts.

In 2016, it had its worst year ever. Brief News from Washington Newsday.