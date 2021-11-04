After a surge in inflation, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates.

The Bank of England is expected to hike its main interest rate for the first time since 2018 on Thursday, following the reopening of pandemic-affected economies, which led global prices to spike.

Following a routine policy meeting, economists expect the Bank of England, led by governor Andrew Bailey, to raise its benchmark borrowing cost from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent.

Other central banks around the world have recently tightened policy in an attempt to calm rising prices, and more are considering doing so.

In addition, monetary authorities are debating whether or not to reduce the massive emergency financial injection that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.

As the US economy recovers from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will begin slowing the pace of its stimulus bond purchases later this month.

It reaffirmed its view that inflation is temporary, and Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the Fed “can be patient” when it comes to raising interest rates.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are keeping rates and stimulus on hold for the time being, but central banks in Brazil, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand have lately boosted borrowing costs.

The Bank of Canada has terminated its large-scale bond-buying stimulus program and signaled that interest rates may rise sooner than expected in 2022.

According to Susannah Streeter, senior financial analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, “the protracted game of limbo for the Bank of England appears to be coming to an end, with expectations building that there will be a rate rise” on Thursday.

“Not because the economy has fully recovered, but because what was once a little annoyance in the form of inflation has suddenly flared up.”

Huw Pill, the Bank of England’s new chief economist, predicts that the UK’s annual inflation rate will rise to 5.0 percent in the next months, up from 3.1 percent now.

The British government, for its part, expects an annual average rate of 4.0 percent in the coming year, double the BoE objective, as energy costs have risen and emerging economies face supply shortages.

Despite the current price spike, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated on Wednesday that “inflation over the medium term remains moderate” in the eurozone.

She went on to say that the ECB was “extremely unlikely” to hike interest rates next year as well.

Meanwhile, economists are divided on whether the Bank of England would hike interest rates as soon as Thursday.