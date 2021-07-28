After a strong first quarter, Nissan is targeting a return to annual profit.

After a good first quarter performance fueled by a rebound from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, Nissan improved its annual outlook on Wednesday, projecting a return to profitability.

However, the company said that while it was optimistic, there were still challenges ahead, with experts warning that a chip shortage might cause problems, and that it was entering “a critical year.”

In recent years, the company has experienced a number of challenges, ranging from low demand during the epidemic to the impact from the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, who is now a wanted international fugitive in Lebanon.

However, as the corporation pursues a reorganization program, CEO Makoto Uchida praised a “great performance in the first three months of our current fiscal year.”

Nissan made a net profit of 114.5 billion yen in the three months to June, compared to a net loss of 285.6 billion yen in the same period last year.

It also predicted higher annual sales after quarterly sales increased by 71% to 2.0 trillion yen, but Uchida warned that uncertainty would continue throughout the year.

Nissan now expects a 60 billion yen ($546 million) net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2022, up from a 60 billion yen net loss previously projected. The last time it turned a profit was in 2018-19.

“As we continue to improve sales quality and maintain financial discipline, we will carefully monitor and manage any risks,” he said, forecasting a recovery in the second half, fueled by the introduction of new models in core markets.

Nissan narrowed its annual loss in the year to March 2021 after weathering the impact of virus lockdowns, but still fell short of generating a profit.

“Our operations are on a recovery path,” Uchida told shareholders in June. We’re doing everything we can to avoid a net loss.”

While Nissan may still be able to break even this fiscal year, analysts believe the worldwide semiconductor scarcity may cloud its outlook.

The mismatch between demand for and availability of chips, a vital component in modern autos, has been exacerbated by supply disruptions.

“Profitability could be in sight if Nissan can steadily decrease costs, sell new models well, and manage the effects of the semiconductor shortage,” said Satoru Takada, an auto analyst at Tokyo-based research and consultancy firm TIW. “Nissan is in the midst of a pivotal year,” he noted.

Analysts are also paying attention to the recent shift to electric vehicles by major automakers in response to rising worries about emissions.

Nissan announced plans to build a huge factory in early July.