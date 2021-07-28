After a strong first quarter, Nissan expects to return to annual profit.

Crisis-hit After a good first quarter performance fueled by a comeback from the coronavirus pandemic, Nissan increased its annual projection on Wednesday, projecting a return to profitability.

Nissan now expects a 60 billion yen ($546 million) net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2022, up from a 60 billion yen net loss previously projected.

The company made a net profit of 114.5 billion yen in the three months to June, compared to a net loss of 285.6 billion yen in the same period last year.

It also forecasted higher annual revenues after quarterly sales increased by 71% to 2.0 trillion yen.

Nissan narrowed its annual loss in the year to March 2021 after weathering the impact of virus lockdowns, but still fell short of generating a profit.

In recent years, the company has experienced a number of challenges, ranging from low demand during the pandemic to the impact from the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, who is now a global fugitive after jumping bail and fleeing Japan.

“Our operations are on a recovery path,” CEO Makoto Uchida told shareholders in June. We’re aiming to avoid a net loss for the first time in our history.”

Analysts believe Nissan can still turn a profit this fiscal year, but a global semiconductor scarcity could cloud its prospects.

A fire at a Japanese manufacturer, a severe cold spell in the United States, and a drought in Taiwan have all contributed to the mismatch between demand and supply for chips.