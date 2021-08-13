After a string of record-breaking days, stocks make modest gains.

Following days of record highs, European and US stock markets made tiny advances on Friday as investors weighed concerns over the epidemic against weak US consumer data.

To end the week, European markets pushed higher, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 briefly breaking through the 16,000-point barrier for the first time and Paris briefly touching a 21-year high.

“Small and steady advances have seen European stocks push into record territory recently,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The improvements in Europe have been fueled by excellent profit reports and “powerful” Covid vaccination programs, which have allowed countries to relax restrictions, according to Erlam.

He stated, “The forecast for Europe is really optimistic, and we’re seeing that reflected in the indices.”

During lunchtime trading, the Dow and S&P 500 were slightly higher, aiming for a fourth consecutive record. The Nasdaq, which is dominated by technology, was flat.

“After an unexpected drop in August consumer sentiment to the lowest level since 2011,” noted Schwab analysts, “US stocks have trimmed early gains and are lingering around the flatline.”

The University of Michigan’s rating slipped 11 points to 70.2 this month, a 13.5 percent drop from July and far worse than analysts had predicted.

“The reappearance of the epidemic due to the Delta variety has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion,” said Richard Curtain, the survey’s head economist.

Consumers have properly predicted that the economy’s performance will deteriorate in the coming months, according to Curtain.

“However, the unusual rise in unfavorable economic judgments reflects an emotional response, primarily as a result of failed hopes that the pandemic would be over soon.”

Investors have also responded to this week’s confusing inflation statistics, fearing that a sharp rise could push the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding its enormous stimulus program sooner than expected.

US producer prices grew more than twice as much as expected in July from a month earlier, according to data released on Thursday, and the annual rate reached a new high.

The producer price index news comes after the consumer price index report on Wednesday, which showed that inflation slowed in July.

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this month, the first hint of a move to withdraw massive US stimulus might come as soon as this month.

The fear is that tapering, along with interest rate hikes to keep inflation in check, will stymie the recovery.

Stock markets across Asia have closed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.