After a Sprint Edge in the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton is being investigated.

World champion Lewis Hamilton dominated qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday, but was relegated to the rear of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race after Mercedes was investigated for a possible technical rule violation.

Hamilton took first place on the grid ahead of title contender Max Verstappen for the 24-lap sprint, which determines the starting order for Sunday’s race at Interlagos.

However, race officials were looking into whether the DRS technology (a flap attached on the car’s rear wing that opens to increase top speed) had exceeded legal limits.

Mercedes was summoned to a hearing, but the stewards announced late Friday that it had been postponed until Saturday morning while they awaited more proof.

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who trails Verstappen by 19 points in the championship, had already received a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s main event after his Mercedes engine was replaced.

“It feels great to be back in Brazil.” Thank you so much to everyone on the team; they’ve been working nonstop. Before the investigation, Hamilton remarked, “Today was a really nice qualifying.”

“It’s been so long — it’s like the first time,” the 36-year-old said, adding that he hadn’t posted the quickest qualifying time since August in Hungary.

He added to Sky Sports: “I don’t know how we can go from one circuit where they are half a second faster to this.” Verstappen has won the last two races in the United States and Mexico.

The fastest time was 1min 07.934sec, four tenths faster than his Dutch opponent.

“When they get a new engine, they naturally have a little more power for the weekend, so it’s not a big shock for me,” Verstappen explained.

“I’m simply glad I’m second.” It’s a good place to start – we want to get closer, but you have to be practical sometimes, and I don’t think there was anything else in it.

“Since there aren’t many points in the sprint race, I’m hoping for a strong first lap and, of course, to start first on Sunday.”

Only three rounds remain in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi after Sunday’s race.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, the right-hand men of the two title rivals, will start on the second row on Saturday.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, and McLaren's Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are among the contenders.