After a “small number” of passengers were infected with COVID, a fully vaccinated Carnival cruise prompts policy changes.

A “limited number” of guests onboard a fully vaccinated cruise have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Carnival Cruise Line (CCL).

The COVID instances were reported onboard the Carnival Vista cruise ship, which departed from Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, according to KTRK, an ABC affiliate in Houston, Texas.

In a statement received by KTRK, Carnival said, “Our pre-established processes of immunized guests and crew, testing, expanded medical capabilities, and contact tracing anticipated the potential for positive cases, and they are geared to react to varied scenarios.” “We’ve identified and tested close contacts, and everybody who tested positive has been placed in seclusion.”

The infections coincide with a change in COVID-19 cruise policy, which now require guests to wear masks on board and have a pre-cruise COVID test regardless of vaccination status.

The revised restrictions and confirmed COVID cases onboard the Vista ship were confirmed by a Carnival Cruise official, according to KPRC, an NBC station in Houston.

“Given our focus on the health and safety of our visitors and workers, the decision to impose the mask ban was made with extreme consideration. The cruise will proceed as scheduled, and we are committed to providing an enjoyable and safe holiday for our guests.”

Carnival has stated that it will continue to offer fully vaccinated cruises, as defined by the CDC, with fully vaccinated crewmembers and by requiring guests to wear masks in specific indoor sections of its cruise ships.

Masks must be worn “in elevators and in designated interior entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino, except when eating or drinking,” according to the cruise line’s website.

The new face mask policy and pre-cruise COVID test requirement for all vaccinated passengers will take effect on Saturday and will last until at least Oct. 31.

In order to join the ship, vaccinated guests must produce documentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test done within three days of the cruise embarkation.

In a statement, Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy said, “These new requirements are being implemented to protect our guests and crew while on board, and to continue to provide confidence to our homeports and destinations that we are doing our part to support their efforts to protect public health and safety.”

"We anticipate that these constraints will be transitory, and we appreciate our visitors' cooperation. Our first month of guest services has been a huge success.