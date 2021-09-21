After a slew of negative press, Facebook is attempting to defend itself.

Following a succession of scathing Wall Street Journal investigations claiming the corporation failed to keep users secure, Facebook responded on Tuesday by announcing an increase in staff and spending to combat abuses.

The firm has been under constant pressure to avoid becoming a platform for the dissemination of disinformation and hate while also remaining a safe space for people to express themselves. It has found it difficult to reply.

According to a series of recent Wall Street Journal revelations, the corporation was aware that its Instagram photo-sharing service was harming the mental health of teenage females, and that its moderation system had a double standard that allowed VIPs to evade restrictions.

According to one of the stories, a 2018 update to Facebook’s software resulted in political indignation and division, citing Facebook’s own research.

However, Facebook said on Tuesday that it had spent more than $13 billion on anti-abuse teams and technologies over the last five years.

According to Facebook, 40,000 people now work on safety and security for the California-based tech behemoth, treble the number in 2016.

In a blog post, Facebook said that “how technology businesses manage with complicated issues is being intensively scrutinized, and frequently without critical context.”

The social media platform developed a about.facebook.com/progress website to highlight its anti-abuse efforts.

In a blog post published on Saturday, Facebook’s Nick Clegg slammed the reporting, calling it “unfair.”

“At the heart of this series is an allegation that is simply false: that Facebook conducts research and then wilfully ignores the conclusions if they are inconvenient for the company,” he wrote.

The Journal pieces quoted studies commissioned by the corporation, including one that stated, “We make body image concerns worse for one out of every three teen girls.”

According to Clegg, the pieces used quotes selectively to present a purposefully lopsided image of the company’s activities.

“We’ll keep asking ourselves the tough questions. As a result, we will continue to improve our products and services,” he concluded in his blog post.

Facebook recently announced an initiative aimed at individuals who collaborate on the site to disseminate real-world violence or conspiracy theories, with the first target being a German network disseminating Covid misinformation.

According to Facebook’s head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher, the new tool is designed to detect coordinated, harmful attempts that pose a threat but fall short of the social media giant’s existing regulations prohibiting hate organizations.