After a site incident, the launch of a space telescope has been postponed.

After an accident at its launch center in French Guiana, NASA announced Monday that the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which scientists believe will usher in a new era of discovery, has been postponed until December 22.

Technicians were prepared to connect the $10 billion observatory to a launch vehicle adapter, which would secure it to an Ariane 5 rocket’s upper stage.

“A abrupt, unanticipated release of a clamp band – which binds Webb to the launch vehicle adapter – created a tremor throughout the observatory,” the US space agency wrote in a blog post, adding that the mishap was “under Arianespace overall responsibility.”

The telescope will be launched by Arianespace, a French launch company.

A NASA-led team is now investigating what happened and conducting tests “to ensure with certainty that no components were damaged.”

The space telescope was slated to launch on December 18, so the delay is only a few days for the time being.

The Webb space telescope, the largest and most powerful ever built, will be used to peer back over 13.5 billion years to see the earliest stars and galaxies that formed a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

Because the light from the first objects has migrated toward the red end of the electromagnetic spectrum by the time it reaches our telescopes as a result of the universe’s expansion, one of its most important features is its ability to detect infrared.