After a ‘Sex In The City’ twist, Peloton revives ‘Mr Big’ and shares.

Peloton has launched a counter-offensive after a plot twist in “Sex in the City” sent its stock plunging, bringing a key character from the show back to life in a parody ad as it tries to resurrect its own Wall Street fortunes.

The character John Preston, also known as “Mr. Big,” dies of a heart attack immediately after starting a workout on a Peloton exercise bike in the first episode of the newest relaunch of the series, “And Just Like That…”

Peloton’s stock dropped 5.4 percent in Friday’s session after the episode aired Thursday night, indicating that the comedic series had taken a startling dark turn.

Peloton first reacted with comments from a cardiologist, who blamed the sad turn of events on “Mr. Big’s” hard-partying lifestyle.

While praising the benefits of the exercise bike, the doctor also mentioned the character’s likely genetic propensity to heart disease.

However, on Sunday night, the workout firm responded with a more creative ad featuring Chris North, who played longtime boyfriend of heroine Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah-Jessica Parker in “Mr. Big.”

North appears in the commercial with Peloton trainer Jess King, who also appeared in the series as the instructor during the ill-fated imaginary workout.

“Life’s too short not to,” North says as he asks his partner if they should take another ride.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease,” the couple laughs as a voiceover repeats Peloton’s message. Cycling improves heart and muscular strength, lowers resting pulse, and lowers blood fat levels.

The commercial concludes, “He’s alive.”

Peloton’s stock rose 4.7 percent to $40.34 in early trade, but then fell along with the rest of the market, losing roughly 0.3 percent.