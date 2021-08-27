After a series of deadly Islamic State suicide bombings, Afghan evacuation flights have resumed.

Last-ditch evacuation aircraft took out from Kabul airport on Friday, a day after twin suicide attacks killed at least 85 people, including 13 US servicemen, amid crowds attempting to evacuate Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The attacks, which were claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, added to the chaos of an already frantic US-led airlift.

The strikes were aimed against US soldiers, but the people fleeing life under the Taliban flocked to the airport in a desperate attempt to board a flight out.

According to various authorities, at least 72 civilians were killed in the mob, as well as 13 American forces.

On Friday, though, there were fears that the death toll would rise as individuals searched hospitals for missing relatives.

President Joe Biden, who is under fire for his administration’s handling of the Afghan issue, has promised to hold those responsible accountable.

“We are not going to forgive. We are not going to forget. “We’re going to get you and make you pay,” he threatened.

However, Biden insisted on sticking to his August 31 timetable to terminate the airlift, citing worries of future IS strikes as justification.

According to AFP reporters, some evacuation planes resumed on Friday morning, with lines of people observed forming on the airport, although there were no further crowds near the blast sites.

After Canada and Australia had already halted their planes, Britain and Spain stated that their evacuation operations will conclude on Friday.

Since the Taliban took power on August 15, more than 100,000 individuals have been airlifted out of the country.

In comparison to their first term in power, which ended in 2001 when the US invaded because they provided shelter to Al-Qaeda, the Taliban have pledged a gentler administration.

However, many Afghans fear that their harsh interpretation of Islamic law would be repeated, as well as severe retaliation for cooperating with foreign forces, Western missions, or the previous US-backed administration.

Western allies have consistently cautioned the US that getting all at-risk Afghans out by Tuesday is unrealistic.

The Taliban have agreed to enable US-led forces to undertake the airlift, but they intend to form their own government as soon as the US troops leave.

The IS jihadists, however, brutal adversaries of the Taliban with a history of barbaric atrocities of their own, were keen on profiting from the disarray in Kabul.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan branch has been responsible for some of the bloodiest strikes in recent years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.